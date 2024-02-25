Alight’s (ALIT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

ALIT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Alight from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ALIT stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. Alight has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,994,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Alight by 179.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,819,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,141 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alight by 64.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 570,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 223,841 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Alight by 3.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,306,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after buying an additional 107,373 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alight by 33.3% during the third quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 13.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 711,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 86,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

