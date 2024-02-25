Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALLO opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.73. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.14.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLO. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.