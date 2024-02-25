Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of Mendel Money Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.29. 14,519,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,482,362. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

