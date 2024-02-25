Altimmune (ALT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th.

ALT opened at $9.20 on Friday. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Altimmune by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 10.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altimmune by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Altimmune by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

