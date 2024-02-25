Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 73,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,808,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,826,647. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.