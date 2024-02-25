Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.520-4.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ameren also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.52-4.72 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ameren from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp downgraded Ameren from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameren from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Get Ameren alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameren

Ameren Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE AEE traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.60. 2,918,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,852. Ameren has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $91.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.