American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.760 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $35.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,904 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

