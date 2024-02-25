American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $95.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.75. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $473.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.33 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $105,488.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,002,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 72.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the third quarter worth about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

