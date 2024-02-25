Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $230.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADI. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $190.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.65 and a 200-day moving average of $182.33. The firm has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after buying an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

