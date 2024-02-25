Analysts Set Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Price Target at $193.80

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AYI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $244.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.88. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $244.89.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in Acuity Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

