Analysts Set Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) PT at $127.53

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,091,400 shares of company stock valued at $217,616,420 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $103.84 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

