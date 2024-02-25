Analysts Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT at $87.00

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average is $72.79.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,647,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

