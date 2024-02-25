Analysts Set Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target at $2.83

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

NKLA opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $782.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. Nikola has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.71.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 131.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Nikola by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 880,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 357,819 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,145,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439,596 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 93,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 83,081 shares during the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

