Analysts Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target at $160.25

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.38.

MIDD has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Middleby Stock Performance

Middleby stock opened at $153.34 on Friday. Middleby has a 52 week low of $109.59 and a 52 week high of $158.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.62 and a 200-day moving average of $134.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Middleby will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,831,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Middleby by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,476,000 after purchasing an additional 541,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Middleby by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,756,000 after purchasing an additional 407,150 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 483,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,115,000 after purchasing an additional 406,958 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth $51,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

