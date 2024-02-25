AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) is Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 579,811 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti comprises 9.2% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of AU stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.