Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,320 ($16.62) price target on the mining company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($15.99) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($24.24) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($19.52) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.44) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,595 ($20.08).
Antofagasta Stock Up 0.5 %
Antofagasta Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is presently 3,875.97%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Antofagasta
In other news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.43), for a total transaction of £89,525.20 ($112,723.75). 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Antofagasta Company Profile
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
