Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,413 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

