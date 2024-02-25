Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Earnings Results

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.19 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 14.71% and a negative net margin of 25.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.330–0.280 EPS.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 30.5 %

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $14.15 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $502.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $957,821.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,748.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 232,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Stories

