Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of APLT opened at $5.74 on Thursday. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Kanter purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

