Arbitrum Price Reaches $1.86 on Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Arbitrum has a market cap of $2.37 billion and approximately $276.65 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00003619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.86789392 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 781 active market(s) with $267,874,444.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars.

