Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $87.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.46. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

