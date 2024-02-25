Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 131.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $525,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $105,741,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,810 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $85,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

NYSE ADM traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,397. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

