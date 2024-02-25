Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.54 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.90%. Arcosa’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Arcosa Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE ACA opened at $81.31 on Friday. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $55.47 and a 52 week high of $89.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $28,879,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,248,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,780,000 after purchasing an additional 297,407 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,054,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

