Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.54 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.90%. Arcosa’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.
Arcosa Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE ACA opened at $81.31 on Friday. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $55.47 and a 52 week high of $89.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Arcosa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.13%.
Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.
