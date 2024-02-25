Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $646.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 33,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

