Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $410.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

In related news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 40.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

