Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $267.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $292.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.41.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $433,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,277 shares of company stock worth $44,686,439. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

