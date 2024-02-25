Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Trading Down 1.7%

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (OTC:ASCUF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86. 20,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 37,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in, Casa Grande Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.

