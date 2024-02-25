Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.210-1.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Armada Hoffler Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.21 to $1.27 EPS.

AHH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

AHH opened at $10.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $945.54 million, a PE ratio of -212.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.03%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently -1,559.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 170,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,049,000 after buying an additional 168,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,583,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after buying an additional 84,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after buying an additional 50,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

