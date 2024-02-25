Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21 to $1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.27. Armada Hoffler Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.210-1.270 EPS.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE AHH opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 9.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.59). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Armada Hoffler Properties’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is -1,559.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AHH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Armada Hoffler Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 629,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 64,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 624,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 92,897 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.