Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) PT Raised to $132.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $111.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AWI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.29.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $122.37 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $122.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,999,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,551,000 after acquiring an additional 63,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,315,000 after purchasing an additional 517,699 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,622,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,079,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,747,000 after purchasing an additional 42,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

