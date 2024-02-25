Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

APAM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.84% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $105,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 9,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 195,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,856,000 after buying an additional 75,304 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

