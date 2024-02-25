Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Purchased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 842,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,374 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for 1.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $78,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,810,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 30.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 159,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 510,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.3% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,225,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,178 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 96,429 shares in the last quarter.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.40. 243,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,490. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.87. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $160.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.
