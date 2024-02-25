ASD (ASD) Achieves Market Cap of $35.41 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, ASD has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $35.41 million and $2.42 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0536 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015521 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001485 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00014418 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,601.57 or 1.00015661 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.85 or 0.00209037 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009498 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05754114 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,549,407.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

