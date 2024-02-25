Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,120.54

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,120.54 ($64.47) and traded as high as GBX 5,562 ($70.03). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 5,466 ($68.82), with a volume of 311,083 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AHT. Barclays decreased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($79.33) to GBX 6,000 ($75.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Ashtead Group to GBX 700 ($8.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.74) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($85.62) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($69.25) to GBX 5,300 ($66.73) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,786.11 ($60.26).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,208.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,116.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,822.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,666.67%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

