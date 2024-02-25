Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% in the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 28,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $197.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.46. The stock has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $206.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.75.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

