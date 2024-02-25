Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1,575.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 18.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 6.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in KLA by 10.6% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 56,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 179.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Raymond James raised their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna lowered KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $668.82 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $687.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $601.45 and a 200 day moving average of $534.48. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

