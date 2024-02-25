Asset Dedication LLC Sells 276 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $147.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.12 and a 200-day moving average of $137.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

