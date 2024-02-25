Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.29

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and traded as low as $33.07. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $33.22, with a volume of 1,710 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80. The company has a market cap of $717.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 295.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

