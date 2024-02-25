Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Gibson Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GEI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.19.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$22.09 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.45 and a 52 week high of C$24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08.

Gibson Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.63%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.