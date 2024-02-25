Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Position Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,555,000 after buying an additional 937,538 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,765,000 after buying an additional 63,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,313,000 after buying an additional 73,127 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,201,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,387,000 after acquiring an additional 468,300 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $554,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 174,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,121,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,277 shares of company stock worth $67,000,401. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Down 0.5 %

TEAM stock opened at $204.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.11. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.