Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATMU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,363,000 after acquiring an additional 726,918 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $836,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,691,000 after buying an additional 67,422 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 872,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,505,000 after buying an additional 32,551 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 135.12%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.