aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of LIFE opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $111.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,556,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 413,162 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,473,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,368,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 84,848 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $3,675,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,040,982 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

