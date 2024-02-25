Aura Biosciences (AURA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, February 26th.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AURA opened at $8.89 on Friday. Aura Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AURA. BTIG Research cut their target price on Aura Biosciences from $38.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 15,853 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $121,116.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,386.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aura Biosciences news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 15,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $121,116.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,386.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie B. Feder sold 6,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $50,492.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,251.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 128.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the second quarter worth $125,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 208.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the third quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial.

