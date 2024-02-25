Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Trading 5.3% Higher

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 46,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 24,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Aurion Resources Trading Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.