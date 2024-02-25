AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

AN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.13.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AutoNation

AutoNation Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AN stock opened at $140.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.77. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $120.26 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,661 shares of company stock worth $71,540,522 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,415,000 after buying an additional 70,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoNation

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.