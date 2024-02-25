Avante (CVE:XX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.76 and traded as high as C$0.76. Avante shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 5,500 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.51.

In other Avante news, insider George Christopoulos purchased 180,500 shares of Avante stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$140,573.40. Insiders purchased a total of 245,500 shares of company stock worth $193,851 in the last three months. 60.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avante Corp., through its subsidiary Avante Security Inc, engages in the provision of security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, as well as alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation.

