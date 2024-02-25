Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 million, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 2.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.