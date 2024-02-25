Axie Infinity (AXS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.12 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 0% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $45.39 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $8.12 or 0.00015649 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,544,060 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 137,532,938.66174483 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.0208227 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 412 active market(s) with $51,650,133.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

