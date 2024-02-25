Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stake Lessened by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,157 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Axonics worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,820,000 after buying an additional 1,904,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after buying an additional 991,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,950,000 after buying an additional 162,665 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,223,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,216,000 after buying an additional 311,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,888,000 after buying an additional 404,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

AXNX opened at $68.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average of $59.60. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $69.68.

In related news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $59,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $59,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,758. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $2,381,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,791,682.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,836 shares of company stock worth $6,069,704. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.09.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

