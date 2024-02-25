Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.78

Shares of Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as high as C$0.84. Azimut Exploration shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 14,200 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of C$68.31 million, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.88.

Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

